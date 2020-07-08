MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Southwestern Public Health is warning that 50-70 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at an Aylmer, Ont. church.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock released a statement saying the exposure is believed to have occurred at the prayer service and funeral for a member of the Old Colony Church late last week.

Members of the church, also known as the OCMC Church and located on Dingle Street in Aylmer’s east end, are asked to be on high alert for potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Health care providers are asked to test individuals without requesting proof they are at-risk and without redirecting them elsewhere.

“Please inform Southwestern Public Health of any Old Colony community members who present themselves for testing,” Lock added.