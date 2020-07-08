MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Middlesex-London’s three-day streak with no new COVID-19 cases was broken Wednesday with two new cases reported.

The total number of cases in the region rose to 631, with 586 in the City of London.

The number of recovered cases jumped to 546, with an additional 29 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

There have been no deaths in the region since June 10, with the total holding at 57.

That leaves just 28 active cases in the region, half the number from just a day ago.

There are no active outbreaks, though one of the two new cases is associated with a seniors’ facility, which have seen 180 cases and 37 deaths to date.

More than 28,000 people have been swabbed at the city’s two assessment centres. Anyone who is concerned and wants to be tested can do so there without a referral.

One new case was reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 86, with 78 resolved and five deaths – leaving three active cases.

Southwestern Public Health’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock also issued a Section 22 Order on Wednesday aimed at protecting migrant workers.

In a statement, Lock said, “Based on the number of large COVID-19 outbreaks in agricultural farms in similar regions across Ontario, this is a targeted, proactive measure intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health of these workers.”

Details are available on the organization’s website and include measures regarding self-isolation, physical distancing, contact information and having workers exclusively employed at one farm operation, among others.

Other area regions have seen no new cases since the weekend, with the most recent reported totals at:

Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce: Two active, 114 cases, 107 recovered, five referred, no deaths

Ontario reported just 118 new cases on Wednesday and nine deaths.