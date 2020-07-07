MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported in London-Middlesex on Tuesday, the third day in a row with no new infections.

The total number of cases stands at 630, with 585 inside the city. There have been 57 deaths, none new since June 10.

Two more cases have been resolved, bringing that total to 517, leaving 56 active cases but no active outbreaks.

To date, the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s two assessment centres in the city have swabbed more than 27,000 people.

Despite the positive numbers, the health unit and city officials encourage residents to maintain physical distancing and wear masks when that’s not possible.

Acting Mayor Jesse Helmer says, “The success we’ve had so far didn’t happen by accident and it won’t continue by accident…The last thing we want to do at this point is declare mission accomplished prematurely.”

The trend of zero new cases continues in other area counties, where there have been no new cases since the weekend.

Here’s how the totals stand from their most recent updates:

Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 85 cases, 77 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce: Six active, 114 cases, 103 recovered, five referred, no deaths

Ontario saw another dip in the numbers, with just 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths.