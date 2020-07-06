MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The total in the region hold at 630 cases, with 585 of those in the City of London.

The number of resolved cases rose to 515, and there have been no new deaths, the total of which has held at 57 since June 10.

That leaves the number of active cases in the region at 58 and there are no active outbreaks.

The health unit's Section 22 order requiring masks on public transit and in high-risk businesses was expected to be issued Monday, taking effect on July 20.

Details about when and where it applies, as well as the exceptions, are available on the MLHU website.

Other local counties are also reporting no new cases in their most recent updates, here is where the numbers stand there:

Elgin and Oxford: 85 cases, 77 resolved, five deaths – three active cases

Huron and Perth: 58 cases, 52 recovered, five deaths – one active case

Sarnia-Lambton: 286 cases, 258 recovered, 25 deaths – three active cases

Grey-Bruce: 114 cases, 103 recovered, five referred – six active cases

While the province reported 154 new cases, a slight rise, for the first time since March there were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported.