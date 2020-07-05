LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 630 with 512 resolved cases.

The death toll holds steady at 57. There has not been a new death from the virus since June 12.

There are no new outbreaks and 112 total cases in long term care homes and 68 total cases in retirement homes.

This comes the same day the province announced 138 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease in Ontario sits at 35,794, including 2,689 deaths and 31,266 recoveries.