LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 630 with 511 resolved cases.

The death toll has remained steady at 57. There has not been a new death from the virus since June 12.

There are no new outbreaks and 112 total cases in long term care homes and 68 total cases in retirement homes.

This comes the same day the province announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, the lowest number in more than a week.

That figure is the lowest number in any 24-hour period since 111 cases were reported back on June 26.