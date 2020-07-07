LONDON, ONT. -- Starting July 20, face coverings must be worn inside personal care service establishments, as well as on all buses, taxis and ride share vehicles across the City of London and Middlesex County.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie issued two Section 22 Class Orders under the Health Protection and Promotion Act on Tuesday.

The first order means all customers, vistors and workers in businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlours must wear a face covering.

The second order requires all passengers on public transit vehicles, taxis or other commercial vehicles for hire, including ride shares and shuttle buses, to wear a face covering the entire time they are inside the vehicle.

The order goes a step further than officials had initially indicated, including drivers/operators, as well as taxis and ride-sharing services in the mandate.

Face coverings include medical and non-medical masks, bandanas, scarves or cloth that covers the mouth, nose and chin.

“The reopening of our region has made it more challenging to maintain physical distance in some settings and businesses, increasing the potential for people to come into close contact for periods of time that can lead to a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission,” said Mackie in a statement.

“These Orders are being put in place to reduce the likelihood of outbreaks of COVID-19, as we have seen in other Ontario communities, even where the rate of illness was otherwise low.”

The orders apply to everyone over the age of 12 years old, but does not apply to those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.

Failure to comply can result in fines of up to $5,000 for each day the offence occurs or continues. Businesses can be fined up to $25,000 for each day on which the offence occurs.

Grey-Bruce top doctor to also mandate face coverings

Meanwhile, Grey Bruce's Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Ian Arra announced Tuesday he is giving notice of intent to order the mandatory wearing of face coverings in enclosed public places.

It will be issued and come into effect within the next 10 days.

“Wearing of face coverings in enclosed public spaces further reduces the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” said Arra.

“It is of critical importance that the use of face coverings does not become a replacement to the current effective practices of physical distancing, handwashing, screening for symptoms among others. Face covering should be used in combination with these practices to break the chain of transmission of the virus.”