Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

Alice Munro’s monument to her Nobel Prize victory will remain outside of Clinton’s library.

Central Huron council discussed the monument during its most recent meeting, in light of the revelation of sexual abuse in Munro’s Clinton home by her second husband against her daughter, that Munro allegedly turned a blind eye to.

During a brief discussion, council decided to maintain the status quo, by keeping the monument, a metal park bench with Munro’s name on it, in place.

In nearby Wingham, where Munro was born and raised, council is yet to discuss the fate of a literary garden and library branch, named in Munro’s honour.

Other organizations have distanced themselves from the Noble Prize winning author in light of the sexual abuse news that culminated in an indecent assault conviction against Munro’s second husband, Gerald Fremlin, in 2005.

Western University, Munro’s alma mater, pressed pause on naming a chair for a creative writing position it created to honour Munro, the Alice Munro Chair in Creativity, days after the revelation was made public.

Canada's biggest bookseller, Indigo, will also remove images of Alice Munro from its stores, but will keep her books on the shelves.

An Indigo spokesperson, said Munro's books don't violate the store's content policy and will continue to be sold, but they’ve determined showing her image, isn’t appropriate, at this time.