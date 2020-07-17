LONDON, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit has was informed of an international visitor failed to self-quarantine upon arriving in Canada.

The individual, who arrived in Canada on Tuesday failed to isolate for the mandatory 14 days as required under the Quarantine Act.

Upon failing to comply with the order, the individual was charged by Grey Bruce OPP and ordered to self-isolate.

Excluding those with specific exemption, all international visitors to Canada between the June 30 and August 31 are required to physically distance upon arriving.

"We thank the Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula Detachment for their exceptionally prompt reporting and complete work; I am truly impressed how the officers have been," said Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer.

The Canada Border Services Agency will collect quarantine information, issue information on how to quarantine, provide a mask, and verbally attest that the receiver understands how to proceed.

While essential workers or those entering Canada for medical reasons are exempt, they will still have to meet the mandatory quarantine while they are not working.