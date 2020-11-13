Advertisement
Police respond to weapons call in northwest London
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 8:55PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 8:56PM EST
Weapons call in northwest London Ont. on Guildwood Blvd. on Nov. 13, 2020. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police responded to a weapons investigation shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on Guildwood Blvd.
Hyde Park Road was closed between Sarnia Road and Royal York out of an abundance of caution.
Neighbours were told to shelter in place.
One person was taken away by ambulance but police did not provide any other details.
More to come