MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One man has been arrested after another man was reportedly stabbed in an apartment on Dundas Street Friday morning.

London police were called to an alleged stabbing and robbery in the 500 block of Dundas Street around 9:15 a.m.

Police say a man called to report he had been stabbed about 45 minutes earlier by an acquaintance and personal items were stolen.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics with unknown injuries.

After a description was provided, a 37-year-old London man was arrested around 10 a.m.

Police said there was no risk to public safety and the weapon used was seized.

On Monday, a 37-year-old London man was charged with armed robbery, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and fail to comply with release order.