LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect wanted in the theft of a pickup truck from a dealership last month.

Police say on Oct. 17, a man attended a used car dealership at 2275 Dundas St. and took a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with no license plates.

Police identified the suspect through video surveillance as Kyle Edward Amos King, 29, of Mississauga.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and is also wanted on a separate outstanding warrant for breach of probation.

King has ties to London and may be in the area.

Contact police if you have any information.