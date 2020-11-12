LONDON, ONT -- London police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a two vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. for a reported head on crash on Oxford Street east of Highbury Avenue.

There were minor injuries reported to at least one driver.

Police say the second driver fled the scene.

The London fire department reported that the eastbound lanes of Oxford Street were blocked, however fire crews have since cleared the scene.

London police are continuing to investigate.