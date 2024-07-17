LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

    OPP are investigating a fatal crash at Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in the Municipality of South Huron on July 16, 2024. (Source: Google) OPP are investigating a fatal crash at Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in the Municipality of South Huron on July 16, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Share

    OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash.

    Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

    When crews arrived, they saw that the driver of the pickup truck was deceased, and has been identified as at 28 year old from London.

    Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

    Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News