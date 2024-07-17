Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

When crews arrived, they saw that the driver of the pickup truck was deceased, and has been identified as at 28 year old from London.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.