LONDON, ONT. -- Two search warrants were executed at Huron Road homes Goderich on Friday and various illegal drugs and firearms were seized.

Provincial police say some of the drugs found included methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills as well as drug paraphernalia.

Cash, ammunition, three replica pellet handguns and a pellet rifle were also seized.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $8,000.

Six people ranging in age from 23 to 47 years old are facing drug trafficking and possession charges.

All of the accused were released from custody and will appear in court in Goderich on April 6.