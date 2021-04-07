LONDON, ONT. -- One of two men charged in London’s latest homicide recently served time for an attack that left a variety store owner fighting for his life back in 2017.

In July of 2018 Jesse McConnell, 26, pleaded guilty to the Oct. 2017 attack on storeowner Roger El Shorafa and was sentenced to three and half years in prison.

Now McConnell is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 28-year-old Alex Pacheco.

In the 2017 attack, El Shorafa was left in critical condition.

The community rallied together at the time to support his recovery.

Among the efforts were a GoFundMe and financial support from local restaurant chain Shelby’s Food Express.

McConnell was found a few weeks later by police and charged with aggravated assault.

According to evidence heard in court, El Shorafa had asked a group of people blocking the front door of his store (Horton Variety) to leave.

In that group was McConnell who punched El Shorafa in the face three times, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Now, since his release McConnell is once again facing time in prison for a more violent crime.

On Tuesday, police announced they had charged McConnell with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Pacheco.

Monday night police were called to an address on Hilton Place after a man was assaulted and stabbed.

Also wanted for second-degree murder is 27-year-old Jonathon Christopher Ysebaert of London.

As of Wednesday morning Ysebaert has not been located.

The most recent charges against McConnell and Ysebaert have not been proven in court.