LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old London man is dead following an assault and stabbing in east London Monday night and two people have now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to an address on Hilton Place, a residential street near Dundas Street and Clarke Road, after a man was assaulted and stabbed. According to police the stabbing occurred around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived and the victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Alex Eduardo Pacheco.



Alex Pacheco, 28, is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Alex Pacheco / Facebook)

Neighbours say the situation is surprising and sad.

“I’m shocked, I can’t believe it,” said Stacey Degans, a neighbour who has lived near Hilton Place for the past two years. “I just heard sirens, saw the police and then saw an ambulance drive away.”

“It’s scary and I feel bad for the family,” says another neighbour identified only as Sarah. “I heard a woman scream and then heard police come to the house, it’s sad.”



Police investigate a fatal stabbing on Hilton Place in London, Ont., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

Police had arrested a 26-year-old London man and on Tuesday police announced he had been charged.

Jessie Aaron McConnell is facing one count of second-degree murder. He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

A second man, 27-year-old Jonathon Christopher Ysebaert of London, has not been located and has been charged by way of warrant with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Nick Paparella