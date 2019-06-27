

CTV London





Huron County OPP have charged a man and woman with drug trafficking after locating nearly $10,000 in methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy.

Police say officers arrested two people walking along Gibbons Street in Goderich shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A subsequent search allegedly found the 34-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and MDMA, as welll as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Police say she was also wanted on outsanding charges from Huron County OPP, Kawartha Lakes OPP, the Calgary Police Service and Revelstoke RCMP.

The 53-year-old Central Huron man was allegedly in possession of oxycodone.

The woman has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the male faces one count of the same charge.

The woman was held in custody pending a hearing on Friday, while the male was released pending a court appearance in late July.