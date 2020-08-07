Advertisement
Cyclist airlifted after being struck by box truck south of Simcoe, Ont.
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 9:30AM EDT
Ornge air ambulance file image
LONDON, ONT -- A cyclist is fighting for their life after being struck by a box truck near Port Ryerse south of Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP have closed down Radical Road between Highway 24 and Port Ryerse Road following the collision shortly after 8 a.m.
Police say that the cyclist was traveling eastbound on Radical Road when they were struck by a box truck, also eastbound.
The cyclist was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries.
They have since been airlifted to hospital for treatment.
Police say Radical Road will be closed for some time while they investigate the crash.