LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old London man was sentenced to a total of seven years after being found guilty of a number of firearm charges in connection with a serious shooting in the east end.

In October of 2018, Jason Borden got into an altercation with a man at a party on Marconi Boulevard. That's when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

During the trial in Feb. 2020, Darius Salmon, who recovered from his injuries, told the court he was shot in the lower chest area by Borden.

In handing down her sentence Justice Lynda Templeton turned to Borden and said, “Mr. Borden this is your last chance, but for the grace of God you didn’t kill somebody, do you understand that?” And he replied, “Yes.”

Templeton went on to say that if he returns to court again with another offence involving a firearm the seven years he received will seem like a kiss.

Borden was found guilty of aggravated assault and was also convicted on four other counts including charges that stem from an incident in Halifax also involving a firearm.

In court on Wednesday, Borden apologized to his family and the victim's family for his actions.

"I'm just really sorry that this happened and I just want everybody to be happy...I'm sorry to both families, mine and the victim's."

Borden has been in custody since turning himself into police more than two years ago.

Templeton gave him credit for time served at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, as well as enhanced time credit due COVID-19 and the poor conditions it has worsened at the facility.

In total he was given credit for a total of five years. This means Borden has two years less a day to serve behind bars.

He also received three years of probation.