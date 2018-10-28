Featured
Suspect turns himself in following weekend shooting on Marconi Blvd.
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:09AM EDT
A suspect wanted in a weekend shooting on Marconi Boulevard has turned himself into police.
Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot on Marconi near Noel Avenue for a shooting.
Once on scene, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound following an argument he had with another male.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Jason Richard Borden, 28, of London surrendered to police Tuesday morning.
He has been charged with the following:
One count of aggravated assault;
One count of discharge firearm with intent to wound;
One count of possess loaded firearm;
One count of use firearm carelessly;
One count of use firearm to commit indictable offence;
One count of unlicensed person possess firearm;
One count of possess firearm knowing no authority;
One count of point firearm.
He will appear in court Tuesday.