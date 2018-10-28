

CTV London





A suspect wanted in a weekend shooting on Marconi Boulevard has turned himself into police.

Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot on Marconi near Noel Avenue for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound following an argument he had with another male.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Jason Richard Borden, 28, of London surrendered to police Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with the following:

One count of aggravated assault;

One count of discharge firearm with intent to wound;

One count of possess loaded firearm;

One count of use firearm carelessly;

One count of use firearm to commit indictable offence;

One count of unlicensed person possess firearm;

One count of possess firearm knowing no authority;

One count of point firearm.

He will appear in court Tuesday.