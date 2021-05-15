WINGHAM, ONT. -- Two people suffered serious injuries after an SUV and motorcycle collided east of Clinton this weekend.

The collision happened on Huron County's Highway 8 near Front Road, around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 28-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger on the Harley Davidson both suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted from the scene.

A section of Highway 8, between Wildlife Line and Sanctuary Line was closed for approximately six hours.