Air ambulance called to Clinton, Ont. motorcycle crash
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 9:40PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 3:47PM EDT
Crash closed a section of Highway 8, east of Clinton Saturday, May 15, 2021 (Scott Miller / CTV News)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- Two people suffered serious injuries after an SUV and motorcycle collided east of Clinton this weekend.
The collision happened on Huron County's Highway 8 near Front Road, around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
Police say the 28-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger on the Harley Davidson both suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted from the scene.
A section of Highway 8, between Wildlife Line and Sanctuary Line was closed for approximately six hours.