

CTV London





One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a bicycle and a car near the downtown core.

Police say the cyclist has a head injury that is serious but not believed to be life threatening.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street and Horton Street.

A bicyle and the rider's belongings were seen lying in the northbound lanes of Wellington, north of Horton and not far from a Pontiac G5.

A driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area while police investigate.