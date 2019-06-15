Featured
Crash sends cyclist to hospital with head injury
A bicycle is seen lying near the intersection of Wellington and Horton Streets following a collision on Saturday, June 15, 2018. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 5:44PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 6:02PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a bicycle and a car near the downtown core.
Police say the cyclist has a head injury that is serious but not believed to be life threatening.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street and Horton Street.
A bicyle and the rider's belongings were seen lying in the northbound lanes of Wellington, north of Horton and not far from a Pontiac G5.
A driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
Traffic is being re-routed in the area while police investigate.