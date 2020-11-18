LONDON, ONT. -- According to Diabetes Canada currently one in three Canadians has diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Redmond who is Type 1, was diagnosed at the age of 17.

“Back then it was still thought to be a juvenile illness, that you couldn’t get it past the double digits, now we know that Type 1 diabetes can be diagnosed at any age.”

Redmond pancreases no longer produces insulin, a hormone that controls sugar levels in the body. She relies on external sources for insulin in order to live.

“A Type 1 diabetic makes an additional 180 health decisions a day. The average person can look at a plate of food and be excited, I look at a plate of food and I see math equations,” Redmond laughs.

Redmon who has a 10-year-old son named Liam, says she always works to remain positive in the face of her autoimmune disease.

“I often write words of encouragement on my insulin to keep me going.”

On her insulin vile for November, Rebecca writes, ‘You are string than you think.’

Redmond also has a very unique and personal connection to London’s historic Banting house.

She just so happens to be the distant cousin of Sir Frederick Banting, who gifted the world with the life-saving discovery of insulin nearly 100-years-ago.

“The discovery of insulin lifted the death sentence for those suffering from diabetes,” says Banting House Curator, Grant Maltman.

“The issue now is the explosion of people. Diabetes is a disease well known but not know well. We don’t need 100-years for someone else to find a cure.”

Maltman says the flame of hope outside Banting house will remain lit until a cure is found.

Redmond’s son Liam who is a huge fan of science says he’s working towards it himself.

“If I found a cure of diabetes and they put a statue up right beside my cousin at Banting house, that would be amazing,” Liam says.

In the meantime Redmond’s biggest advice to others is to find a friend with a similar situation.

“To know there are other people that celebrate the weird successes but also have bad days, is life changing and makes all the difference.”

To learn more about Diabetes and what symptoms to look out for, you can visit Diabetes Canada here.