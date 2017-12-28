

CTV London





Sarnia police say two banks in the city were robbed within minutes of each other recently.

Police believe the two are connected and are searching for a person wearing a black balaclava and black jacket who entered the banks.

One robbery was at 100 block of Christina St. North and the other was in the 400 block of Exmouth Street.

It is not known if anything was taken in the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact at 519-344-8861, extension 6221 or extension 6197.