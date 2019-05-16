

CTV London





A London woman left in critical condition Sunday after police say she was seriously assaulted has died.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was found suffering from serious injuries at a Wellington Road motel and died in hospital Wednesday.

Officers responded to the motel around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police also say the post mortem exam was conducted Thursday and the cause of death remains under investigation.

A 49-year-old man, said to be her partner, is alleged to have assaulted the woman and is charged with aggravated assault.