Police say woman assaulted in motel has died
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:54PM EDT
A London woman left in critical condition Sunday after police say she was seriously assaulted has died.
Police say the 39-year-old woman was found suffering from serious injuries at a Wellington Road motel and died in hospital Wednesday.
Officers responded to the motel around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police also say the post mortem exam was conducted Thursday and the cause of death remains under investigation.
A 49-year-old man, said to be her partner, is alleged to have assaulted the woman and is charged with aggravated assault.