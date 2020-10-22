LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (CMHF) is inducting 15 new members, including two connected to the London region.

Local racing star Steve Robblee and builder Ron St. Clair, who was born in London, are among the inductees

All 42 individuals from across Canada put forward for consideration were scored by the CMHF's selection committee before the 15 individuals were selected.

Dorchester, Ont.'s Robblee first competed in Canada's national stock car championship, CASCAR, founded at Delaware Speedway. He has since picked up a number of top CASCAR and NASCAR prizes.



St. Clair is considered "one of the most prominent and recognized 'voices' in Canadian motorsports," which he has been a part of for most of four decades. He has announced races at more than 50 tracks across Canada, including Delaware Speedway.

"We are very proud to announce this year’s group of new inductees. We were extremely pleased with the quality of the nominations put forward and we thank everyone for their excellent submissions…On behalf of the CMHF, we applaud the achievements and contributions of the new members and we look forward to welcoming them to the Hall," said CMHF Chair, Dr. Hugh Scully in a statement.

Here is the full list of this year's CMHF inductees:

Myles Brandt (Builder)

Jim Bray (Competitor)

Danny Burritt (Competitor / Team Member)

Kevin Dowler (Competitor / Builder)

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin (Competitor)

Mike Miller (Builder)

Alex Nagy (Competitor / Builder)

Natalie Richard (Competitor)

Anne Roy (Builder / Contributor)

Steve Robblee (Competitor)

Dr. Robert F. Seal (Builder)

Ron St. Clair (Builder / Contributor)

Kenny Wilden (Competitor)

Doug Woods (Competitor / Builder)

Lawrence Partington (Media)

Originally scheduled for Feb. 2021in Toronto, the presentation gala will now be held virtually.