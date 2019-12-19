WINGHAM, ONT. -- A smoke alarm likely saved a homeowner’s life early Thursday morning.

North Huron fire crews were called to a blaze on Burns Line near Blyth around 12:15 a.m. They found a farmhouse engulfed in flames.

They did what they could to save it, but in the end the home was a total loss.

The damage is estimated at $300,000.

The woman who lived in the farmhouse was waiting outside when crews arrived.

North Huron Co-Fire Chief Chad Kregar says she told them her smoke alarm woke her up.

Tankers from five area departments, including Wingham, Blyth and Brussels battled the blaze.

Kregar commends the volunteer fire crews for working in such bitterly cold temperatures.