4 adults, 1 youth charged following alleged Goderich home invasion
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 2:08PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Four adults and a 15-year-old youth are facing numerous charges after an alleged home invasion in Goderich over the weekend.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a Bruce Street home for a break and enter in progress.
Police say the alleged suspects forced their way into the residence, assaulted the victim with a weapon and stole some property.
The suspects fled but were eventually arrested and charged with various offences.
They all have scheduled court dates to answer to the charges.