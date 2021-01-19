MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 70-year-old man from Goderich, Ont. has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at a residence on Monday evening.

Huron County OPP and paramedics were called to the Widder Street home around 7 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Investigators say the suspect used an edged weapon to injure the victim, who was able to escape the family residence and get to a safe place before calling 911.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The man was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with attempted murder and domestic mischief.

Police say the incident is believed to be a case of domestic violence and there is no threat to public safety.

The accused was being held in custody with a future court date.