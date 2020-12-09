LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following a collision on Highway 21 north of Goderich Wednesday.

OPP say a pickup truck left the roadway shortly after 11 a.m. and collided with a guard rail on a bridge.

The driver, a 68-year-old resident from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver died as a result of a medical event and not from the crash.

The highway was closed but has since reopened.