Advertisement
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash north of Goderich
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 3:01PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following a collision on Highway 21 north of Goderich Wednesday.
OPP say a pickup truck left the roadway shortly after 11 a.m. and collided with a guard rail on a bridge.
The driver, a 68-year-old resident from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced deceased.
Police say the driver died as a result of a medical event and not from the crash.
The highway was closed but has since reopened.