LONDON, ONT -- A home just north of Goderich went up in flames Wednesday; luckily, no one was inside at the time.

Few details are available at this time but police did say that home was a total loss and the fire was deemed not suspicious.

The fire was first reported by OPP just before noon on Wednesday at an address on Highway 21 between Belfast Road and Zion Road.

Police closed down a portion of Highway 21 while fire crews battled the blaze.

The highway has since reopened.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.