LONDON, ONT -- The OPP put out the call and you answered. Hundreds of birthday cards have been collected by Ontario Provincial Police for 11-year-old Sarah Hamby of Beeton, Ont.

Sarah is battling cancer for the fifth time in her young life and all she wanted for her birthday this year was cards.

When Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP heard of her request he put out the call on social media and the response has been overwhelming.

“I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart, this is going to bring some really good smiles to this young girl's face,” said Sanchuk in a video posted to OPP West Region’s twitter page.

Sanchuk becomes emotional towards the end of the video saying he will provide an update when the cards are delivered this weekend.

Sarah was diagnosed with leukemia when she was three years old. She has spent most of her life in and out of hospital because of the cancer relapsing.

“I can’t even imagine as a father and a police officer, I can’t imagine what this family is going through and definitely what this little girl is going through, she’s definitely a fighter,” Sanchuk said in an interview with CTV News in November.

Sarah turns 12 this Saturday, Dec. 5, and that is when the cards will be delivered to her and her family.

“Sarah, if you’re watching, we’re coming for you kid in a good way,” said Sanchuk.