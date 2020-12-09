LONDON, ONT -- A 37-year-old woman from Kitchener has died following a head-on crash south of Wingham, Ont.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road.

Police say a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

She has been identified as Krystal McEwen from Kitchener.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting with the collision investigation.

Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) was closed between Amberley Road and Harriston Road.

Any person with information regarding this crash is asked contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.