Woman killed in head-on crash south of Wingham, Ont.
LONDON, ONT -- A 37-year-old woman from Kitchener has died following a head-on crash south of Wingham, Ont.
The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road.
Police say a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
She has been identified as Krystal McEwen from Kitchener.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting with the collision investigation.
Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) was closed between Amberley Road and Harriston Road.
Any person with information regarding this crash is asked contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.