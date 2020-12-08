LONDON, ONT -- Neighbours in the area of King and Lyle Streets saw a familiar scene Monday night after the home on the corner nearly caught fire for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Fire crews were called to the residence after a large fire consumed a dumpster on the property.

Fire officials were concerned the fire would spread to home, however the blaze was contained to the dumpster.

No one was inside the home at the time and the fire did not spread.

The cause of the dumpster fire is not known at this time.

It was Sunday, Nov. 22, when a fire broke out on the first flood of the multi-unit residence leaving five people with injuries.

Roughly 20 cats were also rescued from the home following the fire in November.

That fire was deemed not suspicious.