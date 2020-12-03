LONDON, ONT. -- Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, OPP responded to a weapons related call on East Street in Goderich.

When police arrived on scene, they learned of an interaction involving a weapon which was allegedly swung at a victim.

The suspect fled in a pickup truck, but was later found by a patrol officer.

Upon attempting to stop the suspect, the driver fled the scene, allegedly speeding through Goderich failing to stop for traffic signs and signals.

Although officers did not chase the driver, police were called to a residence later that evening at Huron Haven, north of Goderich where the vehicle was located.

A 19-year-old man from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Fleeing from an officer

Dangerous operation

Assault – two counts

Uttering threats

Failure to comply with probation – two counts

Class G1 licence driver without qualified driver

Failure to apply on becoming owner

Plate use for unauthorized vehicle

Operation of motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is in custody awaiting a court appearance.