LAMBTON COUNTY ONT. -- Lambton County OPP say a woman is facing assault and impaired driving-related charges.

Just before 8 p.m Sunday Lambton County OPP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Lyndoch Street, St. Clair Township.

OPP members located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Upon speaking with the driver, the police noticed signs of impairment.

The officer attempted to place the driver under arrest, the driver actively resisted and when the officer was able to gain control the driver proceeded to kick the officer multiple times.

30 year old Hanna Acaster of St. Clair Township is allegedly facing charges on, Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Blood, Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest, pursuant to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia