LONDON, ONT -- An alleged impaired driver was caught by police Thursday travelling along Highway 401 while missing a tire.

Elgin OPP along with Middlesex OPP responded to a report of a vehicle on Highway 401 travelling on a rim.

When police located the vehicle and pulled over the driver they did find that the vehicle was missing a tire.

The driver was alleged to be impaired and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.