Impaired driver caught on 401 driving on one rim
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 6:16AM EDT
OPP pulled over this vehicle on Highway 401 after it was reported to be driving on a rim. (OPP Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- An alleged impaired driver was caught by police Thursday travelling along Highway 401 while missing a tire.
Elgin OPP along with Middlesex OPP responded to a report of a vehicle on Highway 401 travelling on a rim.
When police located the vehicle and pulled over the driver they did find that the vehicle was missing a tire.
The driver was alleged to be impaired and taken into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.