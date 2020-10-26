MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a woman is facing impaired driving-related charges after crashing her vehicle with her two children in the backseat.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday police received a report of a woman asleep at the wheel at Highbury Avenue and Huron Street.

She reportedly woke up when someone honked their horn and continued north, straddling both lanes.

Police say she then crossed into the left turn lane and hit a traffic signal at Killarney Road before continuing on and then stopping a short distance away.

No injuries were reported, but the woman and two small children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Following an investigation, the 42-year-old London woman was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 2021.

Police say the name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the children.

Damage to the vehicle and the traffic signal are estimated at $20,000.