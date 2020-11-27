MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police say a London man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted and then held a woman against her will.

The woman reportedly met with the man at his home on Tuesday evening after the two began communicating through a dating app and then continued to do so over various other platforms.

While she was there, she was reportedly sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving, but eventually escaped and called for help. She suffered minor injuries.

Police arrived and arrested a suspect at the address.

The 22-year-old is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He has been released from custody with a court appearance in Feb. 2021.