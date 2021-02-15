LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists near Western University should be aware that the southbound lanes of Platts Lane will be closed starting Tuesday for watermain repairs.

Beginning at 7 a.m., it will be shut down between Western Road and Trott Drive to both motorists and cyclists. Pedestrians will be able to get through.

The northbound lane of Platts Lane will remain open.

Work is expected to last until sometime Thursday.

Some residents and businesses in the area may experience water interruptions during the work.