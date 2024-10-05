Now is the time to register your child for kindergarten in 2025

With September officially in the rearview, parents are settling into school routines for their families – and it may be overwhelming to be thinking about 2025, but now’s the time to register your child for kindergarten if you want to send them off next fall.

Children that are three years old by December 31, 2024 will be eligible for junior kindergarten, and children that are four years old will be eligible for senior kindergarten.

To register your child, contact your local school. If you’re uncertain about which school to contact, check your local school boards website.

Many have online registry, or copies of their form online.

Schools require several documents to register your child – make sure you have proof of address (either a utility bill, lease agreement or property assessment), proof of your student’s legal name and date of birth, immunization records, and where appropriate, proof of custody or immigration records.

Somethings to think about ahead of sending your child off to kindergarten include helping them learn to write their own name, talking about letters and the sounds that they make, and practicing putting on shoes, and doing up zippers.

If your child will be eligible for kindergarten come fall contact the Thames Valley District School Board for more information.