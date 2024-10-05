Now is the time to register your child for kindergarten in 2025
With September officially in the rearview, parents are settling into school routines for their families – and it may be overwhelming to be thinking about 2025, but now’s the time to register your child for kindergarten if you want to send them off next fall.
Children that are three years old by December 31, 2024 will be eligible for junior kindergarten, and children that are four years old will be eligible for senior kindergarten.
To register your child, contact your local school. If you’re uncertain about which school to contact, check your local school boards website.
Many have online registry, or copies of their form online.
Schools require several documents to register your child – make sure you have proof of address (either a utility bill, lease agreement or property assessment), proof of your student’s legal name and date of birth, immunization records, and where appropriate, proof of custody or immigration records.
Somethings to think about ahead of sending your child off to kindergarten include helping them learn to write their own name, talking about letters and the sounds that they make, and practicing putting on shoes, and doing up zippers.
If your child will be eligible for kindergarten come fall contact the Thames Valley District School Board for more information.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Dubai's Emirates airline bans pagers, walkie-talkies after device attacks in Lebanon
Dubai's Emirates airline has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its planes, following last month's attacks on such devices carried by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Red Lobster is a mess. Here's why the new 35-year-old CEO wanted the job anyway
TikToks of customers stuffing their faces with a US$20 endless shrimp. More than 100 restaurant closures and thousands of layoffs. A revolving door of CEOs. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.