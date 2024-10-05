Lost your smell during a bout of COVID? Local researchers are working to reverse that.
Researchers at St. Joseph’s Health Care London are working on a treatment for people that lost their sense of smell during a bout of COVID.
Loss of sense of smell and taste is a common symptom of COVID-19. It can also be accompanied by parosmia, a disorder that turns normal odours into a stench.
Rebecca Bruzzese suffered from parosmia after a bout of COVID, “Coffee was the worst,” she said. “It smelled like hot garbage.”
The smell of many foods was so bad for Bruzzese that she lost 30 pounds.
The disorder can also be accompanied by phantom smells, with Bruzzese regularly believing she was smelling natural gas, or cigarette smoke, “Not having a reliable sense of smell was very disorienting and anxiety provoking,” said Bruzzese. “The natural gas smell was the worst. I live in a condo and would contact the building manager to investigate. I was borderline neurotic for a couple of months.”
A treatment being trialed at St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) was a game changer for Bruzzese.
The treatment, pioneered by Dr. Leigh Sowerby, a surgeon with the Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Program and scientist with Lawson Health Research Institute is a procedure involving injecting a local anesthetic into the stellate ganglion, a collection of nerves in the neck.
Early research by the team indicated that temporarily blocking the sympathetic signals, passed to the head, neck, arms, and chest by the stellate ganglion could help patients struggling with a distorted sense of smell.
The research resulted in a clinical trial with 44 patients
“The assumption for a lot of these patients is that there is nothing we can do,” explained Sowerby. “If the findings are positive, we’re hoping it will help advocate for more access to the procedure.”
The current study is a double-blind, with some recipients receiving placebo treatment. Investigators and patients do not know which they’ve received.
Bruzzese came down with COVID-19 in February 2023, and received her injection at the end of March. “Within two weeks I was mostly recovered. What Dr. Sowerby is doing is incredibly important. Being able to recognize smells is something we take for granted, until you can’t.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded for peace in the Middle East Saturday, as he decried a civilian death toll he blamed on Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Trump is returning to the site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for a rally with Vance and Musk
Former U.S. president Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — 'really an obligation,' he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pa.
Dubai's Emirates airline bans pagers, walkie-talkies after device attacks in Lebanon
Dubai's Emirates airline has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its planes, following last month's attacks on such devices carried by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Red Lobster is a mess. Here's why the new 35-year-old CEO wanted the job anyway
TikToks of customers stuffing their faces with a US$20 endless shrimp. More than 100 restaurant closures and thousands of layoffs. A revolving door of CEOs. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.