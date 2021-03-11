LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the region marks the one-year anniversary of the declaration of a global pandemic.

It is the second day in a row that the region has seen case counts in the 20s, however there have been fluctuations in daily numbers leading up to Wednesday and Thursday.

To date the London region has seen 185 deaths. Flags are being lowered across the city to mark the grim anniversary.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic now sits at 6,369 with 6,026 recoveries.

Of those cases four have been confirmed to be variants, with an additional 22 still awaiting results after screening positive for a variant of concern.

There are on going outbreaks at three area schools, however seven schools currently have active cases.

The total number of active cases in a school setting sits at 10.

There are also outbreaks ongoing at five long-term care or retirement facilities.

Here are the numbers by region:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 42 active, 2,590 total, 2,481 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 28 new, 152 active, 2,300 total, 2,102 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 41 active, 1,479 total, 1,394 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 11 active, 718 total, 705 resolved, two deaths

On Thursday the province recorded 1,092 new cases, the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 cases.

You can read a full statement on the anniversary of the pandemic from Mayor Ed Holder below: