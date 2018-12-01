

CTV London





OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Centralia Saturday.

Huron OPP say at about 7:30 a.m. they were called to Whalen Line east of London Road (Highway 4).

They say a passerby discovered a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway in a field.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was dead.

Whalen Line between London Road and Morrison Line will be closed for the next several hours while investigators from the OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigation Team investigate.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification has been completed.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.