MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP say a deceased person found at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation over the weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Human remains were found around 1:15 p.m. Sunday as OPP assisted the Anishinabek Police Service with a search of the area.

A post mortem was completed on Monday, and determined the person had died as a result of a homicide.

Police say investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The OPP is reminding the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.