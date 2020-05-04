LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 assessment clinic is now open on the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The initiative is a partnership with Lambton Public Health and Bluewater Health and located at the Kettle and Stony Point Health Centre.

“A COVID-19 outbreak would be devastating in our community. This clinic will help prevent that by ensuring members have access to testing without travelling outside First Nation borders during a pandemic,” said Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Chief Jason Henry in a news release.

Like many other First Nations, Kettle and Stony Point has been in a state of emergency since mid-March and has closed its borders to visitors.

Officials are trying to test as many residents as possible.

“Kettle and Stony Point’s testing site will allow for better access to testing for this at-risk population,” said Lambton Public Health medical officer, Dr. Sudit Ranade in a news release.

Swab testing and contact tracing will be conducted at the clinic.