MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 423, with 264 resolved and 40 deaths.

There were no new deaths in the last 24 hours, but eight new resolved cases.

A total of 131 of the total number of cases are in long-term care or retirement homes, while the number of deaths in those facilities stands at 22.

There are now 60 confirmed cases in Oxford and Elgin counties, according to Southwestern Public Health, one more since Sunday.

That total includes 37 resolved - one more in the last 24 hours, and four deaths - none in the last 24 hours.

In fact, there have been no new deaths in the region reported since April 22.

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new case on Monday, bringing the total there to 189, including 120 recovered – 10 more – and no change in the number of deaths, which stands at 14.

In Huron and Perth counties, as of Sunday there were 49 cases, including 34 recovered and five deaths.

Meanwhile Grey Bruce Public Health reports a total of 85 cases as of Sunday, with 58 recovered and no deaths.

Across the province, health officials reported the lowest increase in cases since April 29, but there were 84 new deaths.