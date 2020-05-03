LONDON, ONT. -- According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there have been three new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths as of Sunday.

A woman and a man in their 90's have passed.

There are now 416 total number of cases, 256 total resolved and 40 total deaths.

Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 80 cases in long-term care homes; 50 of which are residents and 30 staff. There have been 16 deaths in long term care facilities, and 6 deaths in retirement homes.

Perth County is reporting nine confirmed cases including. Stratford is reporting 24, and St. Marys is reporting two confirmed cases.

There are 49 total cases in Huron Perth; 37 in Perth County, 12 in Huron County, five totals deaths, four in Stratford, and one in St. Marys.

Huron Perth Public Health reports 21 total confirmed cases among residents and staff in long-term care or retirement homes. Of the total confirmed cases, 13 are staff members.

The County of Lambton is reporting 188 confirmed cases, 110 recovered and 14 deaths. There have been 2,610 test results received, showing 7% positive and 3 current outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 2,674 total number tested to date, 391 test results pending, 38 resolved cases, 17 confirmed ongoing cases, 2 cumulative institutional outbreaks and 4 deaths due to the virus.