LONDON, ON -- According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there have been four new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, May 2, 2020.

There are now 413 total number of cases, 236 total resolved and 38 total deaths.

Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 78 cases; 49 of which are residents and 29 staff. There have been 15 deaths in long term care facilities, and 5 deaths in retirement homes.

Stratford is reporting four new deaths while St. Marys is reporting one. Perth and Huron County are not reporting any new deaths at this time.

Perth County is reporting 9 confirmed cases including. Stratford is reporting 24, and St. Marys is reporting 2 confirmed cases.

There are no new cases or deaths in Huron Perth. There are 47 total cases; 35 in Perth County, 12 in Huron County, 5 totals deaths, four in Stratford, and one in St. Marys.

Huron Perth Public Health reports 20 total confirmed cases among residents and staff in long-term care or retirement homes. Of the total confirmed cases, 12 are staff members.

The County of Lambton is reporting 187 confirmed cases, 96 recovered and 14 deaths. There have been 2,407 test results received, showing 8% positive and 3 current outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 2,622 total number tested to date, 401 test results pending, 37 resolved cases, 18 confirmed ongoing cases, 2 cumulative institutional outbreaks and 4 deaths due to the virus.